Bochahan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Baby Kumari Up Against Amar Paswan

Bochahan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Bochahan assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on the cards between LJPRV Baby Kumari vs RJD Amar Paswan.

 

Bochahan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: With a vibrant and varied electorate, Bochahan stands as a crucial battleground in Bihar’s politics, often influencing decisions at the state level. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a good voter turnout. From the Vaishali assembly seat, the LJPRV has fielded  Baby Kumari against RJD’s Amar Paswan, and Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Umesh Rajak. 

Bihar’s upcoming elections are crucial for the state and the nation. Record voter turnouts, high political stakes, and competitive contests across constituencies make this election monumental. Every vote matters, and the outcomes could reshape alliances, leadership, and governance priorities in the years ahead.

Stay Tuned For Bochahan Seat Live Election Result 2025:  

