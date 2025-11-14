Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984076https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodh-gaya-sc-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-rjd-vs-ljprv-kumar-sarvjeet-vs-shyamdeo-paswan-winner-2984076.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Bodh Gaya (SC) assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between RJD Kumar Sarvjeet and the LJP(RV) Shyamdeo Paswan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:05 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Bodh Gaya (SC), a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gaya district, holds significant political importance as it is reserved for Scheduled Castes. In the 2020 assembly elections, Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Dr. Hari Manji with a close 2.4% margin.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD has once again fielded Kumar Sarvjeet, while the LJP(RV) has nominated Shyamdeo Paswan. The LJP(RV) is supporting the NDA alliance in this region. Other candidates in the contest include Lakshman Manjhi from JSP, Uday Das from PPI(D) and more.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Bodh Gaya (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links