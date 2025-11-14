Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bodh Gaya (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Bodh Gaya (SC), a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gaya district, holds significant political importance as it is reserved for Scheduled Castes. In the 2020 assembly elections, Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Dr. Hari Manji with a close 2.4% margin.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD has once again fielded Kumar Sarvjeet, while the LJP(RV) has nominated Shyamdeo Paswan. The LJP(RV) is supporting the NDA alliance in this region. Other candidates in the contest include Lakshman Manjhi from JSP, Uday Das from PPI(D) and more.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Bodh Gaya (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025: