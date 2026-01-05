Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003524https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-05-01-2026-assam-state-monday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3003524.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 05-1-2026: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 05-1-2026: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 05 January 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 05, Jan 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 05.1.2026

05 January 2026
15:04 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 05.1.2026 Today Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

 

14:49 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for January 05, 2026. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

14:48 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 05-1-2026 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela Statement
From Drug Boats To Oil Theft: Did Trump, Rubio Tell The Truth About Venezuela?
West Bengal
Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election
Bangladesh
Yunus’s Shadow Game: How Power Is Being Engineered In Transitional Bangladesh
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Hydro Projects In J&K Amid Suspended Indus Waters
Nicolás Maduro capture
US Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: Was The Operation Legal?
Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh: Three Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case
Japan accident
Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash, 1 Dead
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar
West Bengal SIR
Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Alleges 'Critical Instructions Given Through WhatsApp'
Nicolás Maduro capture
Who Is Maduro's Son? ‘The Prince’ Linked To Drug Trafficking Allegations