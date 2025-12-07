Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993201https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-07-12-2025-assam-state-sunday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-2993201.html
NewsIndia
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 07-12-2025: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw SHORTLY At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 07 December 2025 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 02:15 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 07, Dec 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 07.12.2025

07 December 2025
14:14 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 07-12-2025 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

unclaimed bank deposits India
Govt Launches Nationwide Drive To Return ₹190 Cr In Unclaimed Bank Deposits
IndiGo CEO notice
IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions
IndiGo flight disruptions 2025
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo
Narendra Modi HT Leadership Summit 2025
PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years
Gucchi mushrooms
THIS Item Costed Rs 40,000 Per Kg At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet
India US Trade Talks
India-US To Hold Trade Talks From December 10 - What's On The Cards?
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Moves Bill To Ensure Right To Disconnect After Office Hours
india russia relations
Analysis | Why Putin’s Delhi Visit Showcases India’s Finest Strategic Balance
galaxy rotation
Astronomers Discover 50-Million-Light-Year Cosmic Filament
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw