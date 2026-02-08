Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014888https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-08-02-2026-assam-state-sunday-lucky-draw-shortly-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-here-3014888.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 08-2-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 08-2-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 8 February 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 8, Feb 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2026 by candidates who bought the 2026 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 08.2.2026

08 February 2026
16:02 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 08.2.2026 Lucky Draw 3 PM OUT

16:01 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 08.2.2026 Lucky Draw 3 PM ANNOUNCED

15:59 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 08.2.2026 Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Iran US tensions
US-Iran tensions spike after Oman talks as Trump signals military pressure
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 powers India to 29-Run win over USA at T20 WC 2026
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shines as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai fashion week
Instagram Login Issues
Instagram login issue: Forgot your password? Step-by-step guide to log back in
Russia stabbing
4 Indian students injured in stabbing at Russian University hostel in Ufa
MasterChef India
Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar pay emotional tribute to Ratna Tamang
Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary
Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting With Lata Mangeshkar
Fire
Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Jasola during repair work
mobility
Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE
Surajkund Mela
Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad