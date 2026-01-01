Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002271https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-1-1-2026-assam-state-thursday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3002271.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw Out At 3 PM Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw Out At 3 PM Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 1 January 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 1, Jan 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 01.01.2026

01 January 2026
16:32 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 1.1.2026 Lucky Draw 3 PM OUT

16:31 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 1.1.2026 Lucky Draw 3 PM ANNOUNCED

16:30 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 1.1.2025 Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

16:29 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 1.1.2026 Today Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration