Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006898https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-15-01-2026-assam-state-thursday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3006898.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 15-1-2026: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 15-1-2026: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 January 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15, Jan 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2026 by candidates who bought the 2026 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 15.01.2026

15 January 2026
15:45 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 15-01-2026 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan Iran
Weapons, Refugees And 909 KM Border - Inside Iran's 'Destabilisation Plan'
US visa news
US To Pause Visa Processing For 75 Countries - Check Affected Nations
India-China ties
Can India Use Its Market Power To Gain Leverage In Border Talks With China?
US Iran Tensions 2026
Personnel Departing From US Air Base In Qatar, Iran Issues Warning -Key Points
Bengal Election 2026
Congress To Go Solo In Bengal? Most District Units Oppose Seat-Sharing
Technology
Watchdog Asks X To Set Up Minor Protection Measures For AI Chatbot Grok
United States
'France To Support Denmark's Sovereignty': Macron On Threat To Greenland
chineese manjha
Karnataka: Biker Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Manjha On Makar Sankranti
Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security' And...
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh