NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 18-12-2025: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 18-12-2025: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 18 December 2025 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 18, Dec 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

18 December 2025
16:08 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 18.12.2025 Lucky Draw 3 PM OUT

16:07 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 18.12.2025 Lucky Draw 3 PM ANNOUNCED

16:06 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result 18.12.2025 Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

16:02 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 18.12.2025 Today Lucky Draw 3 PM DECLARED

 

