Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998176https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-20-12-2025-assam-state-saturday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-2998176.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 20-12-2025: Assam State Saturday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 20-12-2025: Assam State Saturday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 20 December 2025 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 20, Dec 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 20.12.2025

20 December 2025
14:51 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 2024 Live: Ticket Details

The Bodoland State Lottery Result will be out shortly. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

14:49 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 20-12-2025 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary