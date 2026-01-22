Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009446https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-22-01-2026-assam-state-thursday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3009446.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-1-2026: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-1-2026: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 22 January 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 22, Jan 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2026 by candidates who bought the 2026 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 22.01.2026

22 January 2026
14:00 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 22-1-2026 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

electronic
Top Smartphones with Power, AI & Speed | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Uncle dance videos
Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance
asi survey dhar bhojshala
SC passes order for peaceful conduct in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex
Technology
Ubisoft cancelled games: Six titles scrapped, including Prince of Persia
Men Sweater
Best Men’s Winter Sweaters to Stay Warm and Look Stylish
Thawarchand Gehlot news
Karnataka governor walks out of joint legislature session after 2-line address
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-607 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Trump Greenland crisis
International Gangster? How Trump’s Current Decisions Face Global Backlash
Manipur
Watch: Manipur man abducted, shot dead; killing caught on video
viral 19 minute video
Arohi Mim viral video hoax: The 19-minute 'leaked clip' rumours spark panic