Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013351https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-3-2-2026-assam-state-tuesday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3013351.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 03-02-2026: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 03-02-2026: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 3 Feb 2026 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bodoland Lottery LIVE
LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 3 Feb 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2026 by candidates who bought the 2026 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 03.02.2026

03 February 2026
14:25 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 03-2-2026 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
PM Modi thanks Trump, hails reduced 18% tariff on Indian good
India-US trade deal
India slashes tariffs to 'zero' on US goods in new trade deal; says Trump
India
Rs 4,769 crore allocated in Railway budget for Uttarakhand: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Donald Trump
Trump announces India-US trade deal; Tariffs to go down from 25% to 18%
US-India ties
US Prez Trump speaks with PM Modi; ‘Stay Tuned', says US envoy
union budget 2026
CM Rekha Gupta highlights infra, health takeaways for Delhi in Union Budget
India-Egypt Ties
Egypt's STREAM fuels India's Mediterranean gateway| Explained
Technology
Airtel shocks 360 million of users: Telecom giant ends THIS free subscription
Chagos Islands row
Muizzu pitches Trump Chagos deal; US keeps Diego Garcia
Technology
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Users may get chat ringtones and more