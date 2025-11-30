Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990315https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-30-11-2025-assam-state-sunday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-2990315.html
NewsIndia
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 30-11-2025: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 30 November 2025 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 03:09 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 30, Nov 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 30.11.2025

30 November 2025
15:08 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 30-11-2025 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Broadband Subscribers In India Up At 999.81 Million In October: Govt Data
electronics
Effortless Daily Ironing With the Top 4 Best Dry Irons for Smooth Clothes
Air India plane
The Vanishing Jumbo! Air India ‘Forgets’ Boeing 737 For 13 Years
Electric Kettle
4 Stainless-Steel Electric Kettles for Quick, Safe and Everyday Boiling Needs
Kanathil Jameela Death
Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Expresses Grief
kitchen appliances
Top Induction Cooktops for Fast, Safe, and Smart Cooking at Home
Technology news
Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Other Apps To Block Access Without Active SIM
Home Essentials
Best Artificial Potted Plants for Home and Office Decoration
Bedbugs
Bloodsucking Spy: Bedbugs Become Secret Agents in Science Breakthrough
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis