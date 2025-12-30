Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001589https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bodoland-lottery-sambad-result-today-30-12-2025-assam-state-tuesday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-3001589.html
NewsIndiaBodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 30-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 30-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 30 December 2025 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 02:42 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 30, Dec 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 by candidates who bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM, the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the results.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results. 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On the Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 30.12.2025

30 December 2025
14:41 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result 2025 Live: Ticket Details

The Bodoland State Lottery Result will be out shortly. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

14:29 IST

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 30-12-2025 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat