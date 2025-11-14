Advertisement
Brahampur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Hulas Pandey Up Against Shambhu Nath Yadav

Brahampur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vote counting is underway. A close contest is expected between LJPRV’s Hulas Pandey and RJD’s Shambhu Nath Yadav.

 

Brahampur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Brahampur is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 assembly seats in the state. It is a General category seat located in Buxar district and forms part of the Buxar parliamentary constituency. The seat has a diverse voter base that includes SC, ST, Muslim, rural and urban voters. In recent elections, Brahampur has seen different parties in power. Shambhu Nath Yadav of the RJD won both the 2015 and 2020 elections. Before that, in 2010, the seat was won by Dilmarnni Devi of the BJP. In 2020, Brahampur had 3,40,864 voters and 494 polling booths, with a turnout of 54.52 percent.

In the 2025 election, Brahampur is set for a direct contest between major alliances. Hulas Pandey is contesting from LJPRV representing the NDA alliance. Shambhu Nath Yadav is contesting again from the RJD representing the Mahagathbandhan. With both alliances fielding strong candidates, the Brahampur seat is expected to draw significant political attention.

