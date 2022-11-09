topStoriesenglish
ERTHQUAKE IN DELHI NCR

BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media

Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: A strong earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR today at around 2.00 am midnight. Strong tremors were felt by people. Many of the users wrote about the earthquake on their social media handles.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:43 AM IST

09 November 2022
02:29 AM

Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.

02:27 AM

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quick Update

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal, Manipur at around 1.57 am on Nov 9. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology

Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.

02:26 AM

IMPORTANT: Tweet by National Center for Seismology

02:11 AM

Epicenter - Nepal | Magnitude 6.3

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal

 

