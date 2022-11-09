BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media
Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: A strong earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR today at around 2.00 am midnight. Strong tremors were felt by people. Many of the users wrote about the earthquake on their social media handles.
Trending Photos
Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: A strong earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR today at around 2.00 am midnight. Strong tremors were felt by people. Many of the users wrote about the earthquake on their social media handles.
Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.
Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.#Lucknow #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0D9VFIMoYZ
— A Fookingg Human (@Fookingg_human) November 8, 2022
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quick Update
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal, Manipur at around 1.57 am on Nov 9. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.
IMPORTANT: Tweet by National Center for Seismology
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022
Epicenter - Nepal | Magnitude 6.3
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal
More Stories