BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media

Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: A strong earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR today at around 2.00 am midnight. Strong tremors were felt by people. Many of the users wrote about the earthquake on their social media handles.