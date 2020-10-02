LIVE: US House of Representatives pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary

2 October 2020, 08:22 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Delhi's Raj Ghat.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/vnwQPamwmj
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020
2 October 2020, 08:19 AM
