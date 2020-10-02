हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: US House of Representatives pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary

India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, political leaders and heads of states paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 2, 2020 - 08:22
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, political leaders and heads of states paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi today.

Meanwhile, India`s coronavirus COVID-19 tally on Thursday mounted to 63,12,584 cases with a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 9,40,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease, the Union Health Ministry data said. 

Among other news, US officials informed they are in talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders urging them to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region. US Secretray of State Mike Pompeo said that the US had spoken to the leaders of the two countries and urged them to ceasefire.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

 

2 October 2020, 08:22 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Delhi's Raj Ghat.

2 October 2020, 08:19 AM

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here’s a list of a few lesser-known films on him, whose teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India`s freedom struggle have touched all our lives. Read here

