LIVE: After Tamil Nadu CM, now MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises free COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: After Tamil Nadu government announces free COVID-19 vaccine for the people of the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too assured free vaccine for everyone in Madhya Pradesh as soon as a vaccine is made available.

“Corona vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India, as soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh for free,” the CM wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the BJP in its election manifesto for Bihar had promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for the people of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar on Friday (October 23). Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today.