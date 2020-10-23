LIVE: After Tamil Nadu CM, now MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises free COVID-19 vaccine

23 October 2020, 08:33 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Thursday assured that the people of the state will be provided with free Covid-19 vaccine, once developed. Read more here
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on twitter assured that every poor person in Madhya Pradesh will get free COVID-19 vaccine.
"Since the COVID-19 vaccine trial started in the country a discussion has begun among the poor section of the country, 'Will we be able to bear these expenses?' Today I want to make it clear, every poor people in Madhya Pradesh will get free vaccine," he wrote on Twitter.