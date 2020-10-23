हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: After Tamil Nadu CM, now MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises free COVID-19 vaccine

After Tamil Nadu government announces free COVID-19 vaccine for the people of the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too assured free vaccine for everyone.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 23, 2020 - 08:33
New Delhi: After Tamil Nadu government announces free COVID-19 vaccine for the people of the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too assured free vaccine for everyone in Madhya Pradesh as soon as a vaccine is made available.

“Corona vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India, as soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh for free,” the CM wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the BJP in its election manifesto for Bihar had promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for the people of Bihar. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar on Friday (October 23). Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today.

23 October 2020, 08:33 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Thursday assured that the people of the state will be provided with free Covid-19 vaccine, once developed. Read more here

23 October 2020, 08:31 AM

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on twitter assured that every poor person in Madhya Pradesh will get free COVID-19 vaccine.

"Since the COVID-19 vaccine trial started in the country a discussion has begun among the poor section of the country, 'Will we be able to bear these expenses?' Today I want to make it clear, every poor people in Madhya Pradesh will get free vaccine," he wrote on Twitter.

