Breaking News Today Live Updates: 'My fav thing is to take oil in Iran'; says Trump
Breaking News Today Live Updates: India heads into key Assembly polls amid rising political activity, as escalating US-Iran-Israel conflict fuels global tensions and economic concerns.
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Breaking News Today Live Updates: The US-Iran war has fuelled a global energy crisis, with India navigating the situation diplomatically even as five states/UTs head to Assembly polls. LPG and fuel prices are expected to play a key role in election campaigns. Political activity is already heating up across poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry. Voting will take place in phases across April, with the Election Commission putting measures in place to ensure smooth and secure polling.
Meanwhile, tensions remain high in West Asia as the US-Israel-Iran conflict completes one month since it began on March 28. The situation continues to escalate, with Iran targeting energy infrastructure and the US and Israel carrying out retaliatory strikes. The conflict has resulted in heavy casualties, including senior Iranian military officials, raising fears of a wider regional crisis.
Here, we bring you the latest updates from across India and around the world. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Breaking News Today Live Updates: 'My fav thing is to take the oil in Iran;' says Trump
US-Israel-Iran War Live: US President Donald Trump said he wants to 'take the oil in Iran' and could seize Kharg Island. In an interview as reported by IANS 'Trump said, "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran," comparing the US move to Venezuela, where Washington intends to control the oil industry "indefinitely" after it forcibly seized President Nicolas Maduro in January, Xinhua news agency reported.
His remarks came after he plans to increase its military strength and presence in the Middle East while weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, IANS reported citing US officials.
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