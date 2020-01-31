LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2019-20 today

31 January 2020, 10:03 AM
The budget session of Parliament will commence on Friday (January 31). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the house. The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.
Zee News brings to you latest updates, videos and pictures from across the country and world on January 31, 2020.
Zee News brings to you latest updates, videos and pictures from across the country and world on January 31, 2020.
31 January 2020, 10:03 AM
The budget session of Parliament will commence on Friday (January 31). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the house. The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.