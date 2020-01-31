हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2019-20 today

Zee News brings to you latest updates, videos and pictures from across the country and world on January 31, 2020.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 31, 2020 - 10:34
31 January 2020, 10:03 AM

The budget session of Parliament will commence on Friday (January 31). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the house. The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. 

