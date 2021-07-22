LIVE: Security deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest

New Delhi: Farmers who have been protesting at Delhi borders have been permitted to hold a demonstration with limited numbers not at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 am upto 5 pm daily beginning Thursday. Delhi Police has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the protest programme remains peaceful.

The farmers' unions had announced that they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the Monsoon Session from July 22.

On Wednesday, the farmers were granted permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, however, they are not allowed to go near the Parliament.

The police said they are not taking any chances after the January 26 Red Fort violence and have made suitable arrangements. Check posts and police barricades have been put up in multiple places.

