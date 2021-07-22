LIVE: Security deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest

22 July 2021, 09:54 AM
Farmers gather to board the buses at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, ahead of protest against three farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/S4JFHt6lv4
22 July 2021, 08:51 AM
Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP's heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We'll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks: Prem Singh Bhangu (in Pic 1), Farmer leader at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border. (ANI)
22 July 2021, 08:20 AM
Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/j3U71Z5w1s
22 July 2021, 08:15 AM
Security tightens at Jantar Mantar ahead of a farmers' protest against three farm laws amid monsoon session of Parliament.
22 July 2021, 08:14 AM
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Singhu border.
Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait left for Singhu border. pic.twitter.com/gO0JgyAAXM
22 July 2021, 08:12 AM
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said he along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. "We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," he said. (ANI)