हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Security deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest

Farmers who have been protesting at Delhi borders have been permitted to hold a demonstration with limited numbers not at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 am upto 5 pm daily beginning Thursday. Delhi Police has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the protest programme remains peaceful.

Last Updated: Thursday, July 22, 2021 - 10:08
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Farmers who have been protesting at Delhi borders have been permitted to hold a demonstration with limited numbers not at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 am upto 5 pm daily beginning Thursday. Delhi Police has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the protest programme remains peaceful.

The farmers' unions had announced that they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the Monsoon Session from July 22. 

On Wednesday, the farmers were granted permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, however, they are not allowed to go near the Parliament. 

The police said they are not taking any chances after the January 26 Red Fort violence and have made suitable arrangements. Check posts and police barricades have been put up in multiple places. 

Stay with Zee News for LIVE uodates on Farmers' Protest at Jantar Mantar: 

 

22 July 2021, 09:54 AM

22 July 2021, 08:51 AM

Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP's heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We'll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks: Prem Singh Bhangu (in Pic 1), Farmer leader at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border. (ANI)

22 July 2021, 08:20 AM

22 July 2021, 08:15 AM

Security tightens at Jantar Mantar ahead of a farmers' protest against three farm laws amid monsoon session of Parliament.

22 July 2021, 08:14 AM

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Singhu border.

22 July 2021, 08:12 AM

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said he along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. "We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," he said. (ANI) 

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day