Live: 2 Congress MLAs go missing in Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha election

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 11:06
Comments |
File photo

This Zee News live blog brings to you the latest news on all genres including politics, business, world, sports and entertainment from across India and the world. Stay tuned.

15 March 2020, 10:51 AM

Chhattisgarh: Two naxals couple, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, surrendered before Rajnandgaon Police.

15 March 2020, 10:51 AM

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, left for Bhopal today. MP Governor Lalji Tandon has directed that a floor test be held in the assembly on March 16.

15 March 2020, 10:49 AM

The 236 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Iran and came to India today, were brought to Jaisalmer. They are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at the city.

15 March 2020, 10:48 AM

The 218 Indians evacuated from Milan, Italy lands at Delhi airport. All the 218 Indians will be shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp.

