Live: 53 Indians evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Iran, 44 from Amsterdam

16 March 2020, 08:17 AM Bihar: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the Patna High Court to be restricted to only urgent matters.

16 March 2020, 07:51 AM Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths: Official data

16 March 2020, 07:46 AM Spain reports 2,000 new virus cases and more than 100 deaths in a day: Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe's second-most affected country after Italy. The new figures raise Spain's number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

16 March 2020, 07:45 AM Noida administration launches dedicated email id dmgbncorona@gmail.com and 24x7 phone line 0120 2569901 for queries related to coronavirus.

16 March 2020, 07:44 AM MEA has sets up 24x7 control room to deal with COVID 19 crisis. If anyone has queries related to COVID-19, on visa, OCI, medical screening/quarantine related etc, they can send it to covid19@mea.gov.in: Sources

16 March 2020, 07:40 AM Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly.

16 March 2020, 07:40 AM Portugal will close its border with Spain to tourists for at least a month to curb the spread of coronavirus, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said.

16 March 2020, 07:39 AM Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says he is ready for the floor test said he has urged the Governor that the MLAs who have reportedly been held by the BJP should be released.

16 March 2020, 07:38 AM Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on late Sunday met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. The list of business of the state Assembly for Monday has scheduled for the Governor`s address and Motion of Thanks. However, it does not mention the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government.

16 March 2020, 07:37 AM To check the spread of novel Coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body has decided to close its Veermata Jijabai garden and zoo in Byculla for the public till the next orders from Sunday.

16 March 2020, 07:37 AM Qatar will bar entry to arriving air passengers except citizens from Wednesday, the government said as it announced a USD 23 billion economic stimulus in response to the new coronavirus.

16 March 2020, 07:37 AM The Jamia Millia Islamia, which had already suspended classes till March-end, issued an advisory on Sunday asking its students to go home due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The varsity, which has places of large gatherings like hostels, dinning halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly-vulnerable and susceptible to the threat of the deadly COVID-19, according to the advisory.

16 March 2020, 07:27 AM MP political crisis: CM Kamal Nath accuses BJP of keeping under arrest at least 21 MLAs of Congress; former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan rubbishes charges

16 March 2020, 07:17 AM A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

16 March 2020, 07:17 AM Madhya Pradesh political crisis: After staying at a hotel in Gurugram's Manesar for five days, the BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh reached here on a special flight in the wee hours of Monday. The MLAs were taken to a hotel from the airport. Ahead of the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly scheduled to begin on Monday, the MLAs reached the state capital at around 2 a.m on Monday.