breaking news today live delhi up bihar crime weather politics latest news 24 february 2026

Breaking News Today: Good morning! Here’s your live coverage for February 24, 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on politics, sports, entertainment, and global events throughout the day. The latest updates for today are-

Ranchi to Delhi flight crash

A tragic air ambulance crash has shocked the nation. A Beechcraft C90 air ambulance flying from Ranchi to Delhi crashed in Chatra district, Jharkhand, last evening evening

Cabinet Meeting

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am today to discuss key policy decisions.

Bhopal: Farmers’ Convention

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are set to address a farmers’ convention in Bhopal, opposing the Indo-US trade deal.

Chhattisgarh: State Budget

Finance Minister OP Choudhary will present the Chhattisgarh state Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly today.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Official Visit

Yogi Adityanath is currently in Singapore (Feb 22-24) to strengthen economic ties, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration. Post-Singapore, he will travel to Japan.

Uttarakhand: Dharma Guardian 2026

The 7th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, “Dharma Guardian 2026”, begins today at Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, and will run until March 9.

Global Trade News

The United States will stop collecting global tariffs starting today, following a Supreme Court ruling that found former President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the levies.

NASA Artemis II

NASA has announced a one-month delay for the Artemis II moon mission due to an issue with helium in the rocket’s upper stages. The rocket will be rolled back from the launch pad starting today.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tonight’s match: England vs Pakistan at 7 pm. Fans are gearing up for this exciting clash.

Rashmika & Vijay Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding celebrations begin today in Udaipur ahead of their grand wedding on February 26 at a luxurious resort.