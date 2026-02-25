Breaking News Today Live Updates: PM Modi features on front page of Israeli newspaper
Breaking News Today Live: Today’s news is packed with key updates from across India and the world. Stay tuned for all the latest updates as they unfold throughout the day.
Breaking News Today Live: February 24, 2026.
- Claude AI Sees Major Upgrade Amid Rising Competition
- New York Flights Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Disruption
Trump makes a new shocking claim over the India-Pakistan conflict
Netanyahu invokes ‘Hexagon’ alliance ahead of Modi’s Israel visit
Delhi Water Supply to Be Disrupted for 48 Hours Starting Today
Arijit Singh Hints at Releasing Unfinished Songs Throughout the Year After Retirement Remark, Says ‘Who Knows What Lies Ahead’
- Centre Blocks Five OTT Platforms Over Alleged ‘Obscene’ Content
Trump Imposes 126% Tariff on Indian Solar Imports, Raising Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal
Jallikattu competition in Tamil Nadu
A grand Jallikattu competition is being held at Kajamalai in Tiruchirappalli city ahead of the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
