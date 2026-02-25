Breaking News Today Live Updates: PM Modi features on front page of Israeli newspaper

Breaking News Today Live: Good morning! Here’s your live coverage for February 24, 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on politics, sports, entertainment, and global events throughout the day. The latest updates for today are-

Claude AI Sees Major Upgrade Amid Rising Competition

New York Flights Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Disruption

Trump makes a new shocking claim over the India-Pakistan conflict

Netanyahu invokes ‘Hexagon’ alliance ahead of Modi’s Israel visit

Delhi Water Supply to Be Disrupted for 48 Hours Starting Today

Arijit Singh Hints at Releasing Unfinished Songs Throughout the Year After Retirement Remark, Says ‘Who Knows What Lies Ahead’

Centre Blocks Five OTT Platforms Over Alleged ‘Obscene’ Content

Trump Imposes 126% Tariff on Indian Solar Imports, Raising Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal

