NewsIndiaBreaking News Today Live Updates: PM Modi features on front page of Israeli newspaper
TODAY BREAKING NEWS LIVE

Breaking News Today Live Updates: PM Modi features on front page of Israeli newspaper

Breaking News Today Live: Today’s news is packed with key updates from across India and the world. Stay tuned for all the latest updates as they unfold throughout the day.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Source:
Breaking News Today Live
LIVE Blog

Breaking News Today Live: Good morning! Here’s your live coverage for February 24, 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on politics, sports, entertainment, and global events throughout the day. The latest updates for today are- 

  • Claude AI Sees Major Upgrade Amid Rising Competition
  • New York Flights Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Disruption

  •  Trump makes a new shocking claim over the India-Pakistan conflict

  • Netanyahu invokes ‘Hexagon’ alliance ahead of Modi’s Israel visit

  • Delhi Water Supply to Be Disrupted for 48 Hours Starting Today

  • Arijit Singh Hints at Releasing Unfinished Songs Throughout the Year After Retirement Remark, Says ‘Who Knows What Lies Ahead’

  • Centre Blocks Five OTT Platforms Over Alleged ‘Obscene’ Content

  • Trump Imposes 126% Tariff on Indian Solar Imports, Raising Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal

25 February 2026
10:11 IST

Jallikattu competition in Tamil Nadu

A grand Jallikattu competition is being held at Kajamalai in Tiruchirappalli city ahead of the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

 

