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NewsIndiaBSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live : Odisha matric result to be announced today @ 4 PM at bseodisha.nic.in
ODISHA 10TH RESULT 2026

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live : Odisha matric result to be announced today @ 4 PM at bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Odisha matric results will be announced today, May 2, 2026, in a formal press conference, which is scheduled at 4:00 PM.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Source:
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Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
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BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result Live: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is going to announce the Class 10 (HSC) Result 2026 today May 2, 2026 at 4 PM. Students will be able to check their matric results at the official website bseodisha.ac.in by using their login details. To check the results, candidates will need their admit card which will contain their roll number and date of birth.

As per the officials, a formal press conference is scheduled at 4:00 PM, during which the board will announce key details such as district-wise performance, toppers’ list, and the overall pass percentage. Following the briefing, the digital links to download the provisional marks memo will be activated on the official servers at 6:00 PM.

Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2026

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Students can check their results on the official websites:

bseodisha.ac.in
bseodisha.nic.in
orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha 10th Result 2026

To check the matric results, students will need their login details and then follow the instructions given below:

Visit the official website
Click on the link “Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026”
Enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on submit
Your marksheet will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Student’s name
Roll number
Date of birth
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grades
Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

 

02 May 2026
07:31 IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live: What details are required to check the result?

To check the Odisha matric result 2026, students will need their admit card which will contain the following details:

Roll number
Date of birth (in some cases) 

 

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