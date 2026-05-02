BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live : Odisha matric result to be announced today @ 4 PM at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result Live: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is going to announce the Class 10 (HSC) Result 2026 today May 2, 2026 at 4 PM. Students will be able to check their matric results at the official website bseodisha.ac.in by using their login details. To check the results, candidates will need their admit card which will contain their roll number and date of birth.

As per the officials, a formal press conference is scheduled at 4:00 PM, during which the board will announce key details such as district-wise performance, toppers’ list, and the overall pass percentage. Following the briefing, the digital links to download the provisional marks memo will be activated on the official servers at 6:00 PM.

Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2026

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Students can check their results on the official websites:

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha 10th Result 2026

To check the matric results, students will need their login details and then follow the instructions given below:

Visit the official website

Click on the link “Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)