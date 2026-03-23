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NewsIndiaBihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live BSEB inter result today @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in download roll number wise scorecard
BIHAR BOARD CLASS 12TH RESULT 2026

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live BSEB inter result today @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in download roll number wise scorecard

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board Class 12th result will be declared today anytime soon. The official have announced the result time on X (previously Twitter). Students are advised to keep themselves ready with their roll number and password. For more, stay updated here.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Source:
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12th Result Bihar Board 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM, offering much-awaited relief to lakhs of students. The declaration will take place during an official press conference, where important details such as pass percentage, toppers, and overall performance will also be revealed.

The board has officially confirmed the date and time for the result announcement. Students are advised to keep their roll number and password ready to check their scores without delay.

BSEB 12th Result 2026: Key Highlights

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  • Board Name: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna
  • Exam Name: Bihar Secondary (12th) Annual Exam 2026
  • Result Status: Releasing Soon
  • Official Websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com
  • Login Credentials: Roll Number, Roll Code

Also Check- Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Date and Time

Where to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2026

Once released, students can access their results on the following official websites:

  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • interbiharboard.com

Students should regularly check these platforms for the latest updates and result link activation.

23 March 2026
11:09 IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where can I check my Bihar Board 12th Result 2026? 

Students can access their results on official websites such as: 

  • results.biharboardonline.com 
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
  • interbiharboard.com 
10:54 IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check BSEB Inter Results?

Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 will be announced by the board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams will be notified of the date and time for the announcement of the board results. To check the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 candidates are required to visit the following websites

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • results.biharboardonline.com

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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