Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live BSEB inter result today @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in download roll number wise scorecard

12th Result Bihar Board 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM, offering much-awaited relief to lakhs of students. The declaration will take place during an official press conference, where important details such as pass percentage, toppers, and overall performance will also be revealed.

The board has officially confirmed the date and time for the result announcement. Students are advised to keep their roll number and password ready to check their scores without delay.

BSEB 12th Result 2026: Key Highlights

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Board Name: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna

Exam Name: Bihar Secondary (12th) Annual Exam 2026

Result Status: Releasing Soon

Official Websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Login Credentials: Roll Number, Roll Code

Also Check- Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Date and Time

Where to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2026

Once released, students can access their results on the following official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interbiharboard.com

Students should regularly check these platforms for the latest updates and result link activation.