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NewsIndiaBSEB Class 10th Result Live: Bihar board Class 10 result 2026 expected on March 20, check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT LIVE

BSEB Class 10th Result Live: Bihar board Class 10 result 2026 expected on March 20, check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live: According to current reports, the BSEB Matric Result 2026 is likely to be released shortly. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check their results once announced.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source:
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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live: In a significant update, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 shortly. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time of the result declaration.

According to current reports, the BSEB Matric Result 2026 is likely to be released on March 20, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check their results once announced.

As per previous trends, the board will first declare the results through a press conference, following which the result link will be activated online. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code.

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Students are strongly advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last-minute inconvenience while checking their results online.

Where to check BSEB class 10th results?

Once the Bihar board class 10th result is released, students can check their results on the official websites given below:

  • results.biharboardonline.com 
  • biharboardonline.com 

Also, Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards. Therefore, it is advised to keep all the necessary login details ready beforehand to avoid the last minute rush.

For more updates on Bihar board results, stay connected with Zee News

 

 

19 March 2026
11:10 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result Live: BSEB Class 10 result direct link to be activated soon

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 will be announced by officials soon. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the board's result is expected shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets with their roll number and roll code.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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