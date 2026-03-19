BSEB Class 10th Result Live: Bihar board Class 10 result 2026 expected on March 20, check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live: In a significant update, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 shortly. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time of the result declaration.

According to current reports, the BSEB Matric Result 2026 is likely to be released on March 20, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check their results once announced.

As per previous trends, the board will first declare the results through a press conference, following which the result link will be activated online. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code.

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Students are strongly advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last-minute inconvenience while checking their results online.

Where to check BSEB class 10th results?

Once the Bihar board class 10th result is released, students can check their results on the official websites given below:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

Also, Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards. Therefore, it is advised to keep all the necessary login details ready beforehand to avoid the last minute rush.