Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB Class 10 result to be announced today at 1:15 PM on matricbiharboard.com
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB Class 10 result to be declared shortly at 1:15 PM on the official website. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last minute rush.
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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results today, March 29, 2026 at 1:15 PM. Once declared, students will be able to access their scores on the official websites, results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com as well as alternative portals including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
This year, the BSEB conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, in two shifts across 1,699 centres statewide. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. In Patna district alone, around 71,022 candidates took the exam at nearly 70 centres.
Ahead of the result declaration, the board released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions on March 7, allowing students to raise objections until 5 pm on March 13, 2026. Special provisions were also made for candidates with disabilities, including the facility of a writer and an additional 20 minutes per hour.
Last year, the BSEB announced the Class 10 results on March 29, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 82.11%.
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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live : How to Download BSEB 10th Result 2026
Once the link to check the result is activated after the official press conference, candidates will be able to check their results with their login. Follow the steps provided below to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2026 link
Step 3: Log in with the Roll Number and Roll Code
Step 4: The Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live : Where to check results?
Once released, the results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com.
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