Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB Class 10 result to be announced today at 1:15 PM on matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results today, March 29, 2026 at 1:15 PM. Once declared, students will be able to access their scores on the official websites, results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com as well as alternative portals including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

This year, the BSEB conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, in two shifts across 1,699 centres statewide. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. In Patna district alone, around 71,022 candidates took the exam at nearly 70 centres.

Ahead of the result declaration, the board released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions on March 7, allowing students to raise objections until 5 pm on March 13, 2026. Special provisions were also made for candidates with disabilities, including the facility of a writer and an additional 20 minutes per hour.

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Last year, the BSEB announced the Class 10 results on March 29, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 82.11%.