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NewsIndiaBudge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between BJP's Tarun Kumar Adak vs AITC's Ashok Kumar Deb
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Budge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between BJP's Tarun Kumar Adak vs AITC's Ashok Kumar Deb

Budge Budge Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In 2021,  Ashok Kumar Deb of AITC won against Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak from Budge Budge Assembly seat.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:32 AM IST|Source:
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Budge Budge Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Budge Budge Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Budge Budge constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 7 candidates are in the fray for Budge Budge seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Budge Budge seat are Dr Tarun Kumar Adak (BJP), Mujibar Rahman Kayal (INC), Ashok Kumar Deb (AITC), Kajal Dutta [CPI(ML)(L)], Basudeb Kabri (SUCI), and Independents Tanmoy Sardar and Mainur Khan.

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In 2021,  Ashok Kumar Deb of AITC won against Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak from Budge Budge Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry:

 

 

04 May 2026
06:32 IST

Budge Budge Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am

Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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