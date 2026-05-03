Budge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between BJP's Tarun Kumar Adak vs AITC's Ashok Kumar Deb

Budge Budge Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Budge Budge Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Budge Budge constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 7 candidates are in the fray for Budge Budge seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Budge Budge seat are Dr Tarun Kumar Adak (BJP), Mujibar Rahman Kayal (INC), Ashok Kumar Deb (AITC), Kajal Dutta [CPI(ML)(L)], Basudeb Kabri (SUCI), and Independents Tanmoy Sardar and Mainur Khan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In 2021, Ashok Kumar Deb of AITC won against Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak from Budge Budge Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: