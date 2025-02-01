Budget 2025 Reactions Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive budget from 11 AM. The budget is expected to be in lines with the economic survey. India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26, said Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The survey, tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu hailing the middle-class in their speeches, the taxpayers must be looking at the budget keenly. Failing to get any relaxation in the last few budgets, the middle-class has pinned their hopes on the government amid rising inflations. Once the FM Sitharaman presents her budget, the reactions will start pouring in. Stay tuned for LIVE updates: