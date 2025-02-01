Live Updates | Budget 2025 Political Reactions: Stage Set For People's Budget?
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu hailing the middle-class in their speeches, the taxpayers must be looking at the budget keenly.
Trending Photos
Budget 2025 Reactions Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive budget from 11 AM. The budget is expected to be in lines with the economic survey. India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26, said Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday.
The survey, tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu hailing the middle-class in their speeches, the taxpayers must be looking at the budget keenly. Failing to get any relaxation in the last few budgets, the middle-class has pinned their hopes on the government amid rising inflations. Once the FM Sitharaman presents her budget, the reactions will start pouring in. Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Budget Expectation Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Dalits, Tribals' Ignored
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticized the budget-making process, alleging a lack of representation for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities. He pointed out that when the finance minister presents the Budget, no one from these communities will be in the official photo. "Tomorrow, 90 officers will prepare the Budget. Out of them, only three are from the OBC category," he said. Gandhi claimed that despite OBCs making up 50% of the population, they will have little say in budget decisions. "If ₹100 is allocated, these officers will decide only ₹5," he added, as quoted by ANI.
Budget 2025 Live: Inflations Remains A Concern
A Mumbai resident said, "...Inflation should be brought under control. So that a common man is also able to sustain himself and the lower class further develops...As far as tax slabs are concerned, it would be good if those in the Rs 10-15 Lakhs category are given some relaxation."
Budget Expectation Live Updates: BJD Demands People Friendly Budget
BJD leader Dr Amar Patnaik said, "The Budget this time is getting prepared under different circumstances, compared to the previous year. I think the economy is slowing down... The global geopolitical situation has resulted in several economic stresses for countries like India and they will probably persist for some time. Protectionist policies may also keep on increasing which means exports will go down, imports will increase and therefore there will be impact on GDP. Under these circumstances, the FM would be having a tough time in giving a Budget which is growth-oriented and at the same time, the 3 critical issues which are really plaguing our citizens - price rise, unemployment, consumption expenditure are coming down. So these needs will be addressed in the Budget by appropriate policy measures and allocations...So, the way forward to attract pvt investment..." (31.01.2025)
Budget 2025 Expectation Live: People Demand Relief From Inflation
A school teacher, Sangeeta Singh said that the government should control inflation. "As a homemaker, I think the inflation rate should be curbed. Also, the govt should focus on areas such as travel expenses as it's getting higher..." she said.
#WATCH | Delhi | #UnionBudget2025 to be tabled in Lok Sabha, today, a school teacher, Sangeeta Singh says, "As a homemaker, I think the inflation rate should be curbed. Also, the govt should focus on areas such as travel expenses as it's getting higher..." pic.twitter.com/fFiKpMwbg9
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.