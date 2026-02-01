Budget 2026 political reactions LIVE updates: BJP leaders hopeful of grand budget

Budget 2026 Political Reactions Live Updates: The Union Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Notably, the Budget presentation this year falls on a Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Centre released the 2025-26 economic survey, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile, ANI reported.

This will be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat, and the 15th Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

This will also be the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third straight term in 2024.

Geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices, uneven monetary easing by major central banks, and rising trade fragmentation continue to weigh on the outlook. Adding to the challenge are punitive 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, which have unsettled financial markets and contributed to sustained foreign investor outflows and a record low rupee, according to IANS.

Unlike the FY26 Budget, which was more explicitly geared towards stimulating middle-class consumption through tax relief, the FY27 Budget’s consumption push is expected to be more targeted.