Burari Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Mangesh Tyagi Shailendra Kumar Sanjeev Jha Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Burari assembly constituency is prominent among all other assembly constituencies in North Delhi and it is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It was created after the 2008 delimitation process.

In 2025 election, BJP nominated Shailendra Kumar -JDU against AAP leader Sanjeev Jha and Congress leader Mangesh Tyagi.

Burari Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Sanjeev Jha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a victory with approx 1,39,598 votes, defeating Shailendra Kumar of the JD(U) by a margin of 88,158 votes.

Burari is also a Census Town in North Delhi, divided into three wards, with elections held every five years. The constituency represents a significant part of Delhi, with its diverse population and active electoral participation in 2025 election.