Buxar election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs JSP Anand Mishra Tathagat Harsh Vardhan winner

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Buxar Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Anand Mishra of the BJP, Tathagat Harsh Vardhan of the Jan Suraaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Alias Munna Tiwari of the INC and others.
In the last Assembly elections, the INC’s Sanjay Kr. Tiwari @ Munna Tiwari won by a margin of 3892 votes. The BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey was the runner up securing 55525 votes.
Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 57.3% this year, slightly higher than in 2020. The regional alliances — the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA comprising JD(U) and BJP and others — battled for dominance in the state.
