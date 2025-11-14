Advertisement
Buxar election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs JSP Anand Mishra Tathagat Harsh Vardhan winner

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Buxar Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Anand Mishra of the BJP, Tathagat Harsh Vardhan of the Jan Suraaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Alias Munna Tiwari of the INC and others.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:02 AM IST
In the last Assembly elections, the INC’s Sanjay Kr. Tiwari @ Munna Tiwari won by a margin of 3892 votes. The BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey was the runner up securing 55525 votes.

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 57.3% this year, slightly higher than in 2020. The regional alliances — the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA comprising JD(U) and BJP and others — battled for dominance in the state.

Stay Tuned For Buxar Seat Live Election Result 2025:

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

