By Election Result 2025 Live Updates: BJP Secures Nagrota, MNF Clinches Dampa In Mizoram

By Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India is declaring the results of bypolls in eight assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

In Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir), Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party is contesting the seat, facing competition from Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Independent candidate Jibran Dar is also in the fray, making it a three-cornered contest.

In the Nagrota constituency of Jammu & Kashmir, the key candidates are Devyani Rana from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Harsh Dev Singh representing the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India), and Shamim Begum from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference.

In Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Somesh Chandra Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is contesting the seat, while the BJP has fielded Babu Lal Soren as its candidate. From the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, Ramdas Murmu is also in the fray, making the contest a multi-cornered battle.

In DAMPA (Mizoram), Dr. R. Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front has won the seat with 6,981 votes, securing a narrow lead of 562 votes. VANLALSAILOVA from the Zoram People's Movement finished close behind with 6,419 votes, losing by the same margin.

In Nuapada (Odisha), BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is contesting against Snehangini Chhuriya of the Biju Janata Dal and Ghasi Ram Majhi from the Congress. The three-way contest sets up a competitive electoral battle among the BJP, BJD, and Congress.

In Tarn Taran (Punjab), Harmeet Singh Sandhu from the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the seat, facing competition from Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh Khalsa is also in the fray, making it a three-way contest.

In Anta (Rajasthan), Pramod Jain “Bhaya” is contesting on a Congress ticket, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Morpal Suman. Independent candidate Naresh Meena is also in the race, making it a three-way contest in the constituency.

In Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Naveen Yadav V from the Indian National Congress is contesting against Maganti Sunitha Gopinath of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Deepak Reddy Lankala, adding a third strong contender to the electoral battle.