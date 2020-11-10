Bypoll results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and 9 other states begins

By-election result 2020: The counting of votes in Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and in six other states began today at 8 am on Tuesday (November 10).

In MP, counting will take place on 28 seats, where the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government hangs in the balance. The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in these by-elections, considered a litmus test for the parties. The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

In Uttar Pradesh, it will a test of popularity for the Yogi Adityanath government as the BJP, which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is contesting on seven seats.

In Gujarat, the resignation of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June resulted in several vacancies. While the outcome of the elections will have no effect on the stability of the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in the state, the challengers' sway will be tested.

In Karnataka, stakes are high for the ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JDS as the outcome in the byelections to two assembly constituencies that witnessed weeks of spirited campaigning would be known on Tuesday.

Counting of votes will be held in eight seats in Gujarat, four seats in Manipur and one seat in Haryana, all of which were with the Congress previously.

In Jharkhand, counting of votes will take place for Dumka and Bermo assembly seats on Tuesday. The votes will be counted in 18 rounds in Dumka and 17 rounds in Bermo seat in Bokaro district.

