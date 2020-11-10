हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bypoll results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and 9 other states begins

 The counting of votes in Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and in 6 other states will begin today at 8 am.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 08:40
Comments |
PTI photo

By-election result 2020: The counting of votes in Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and in six other states began today at 8 am on Tuesday (November 10).

In MP, counting will take place on 28 seats, where the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government hangs in the balance. The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in these by-elections, considered a litmus test for the parties. The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

In Uttar Pradesh, it will a test of popularity for the Yogi Adityanath government as the BJP, which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is contesting on seven seats.

In Gujarat, the resignation of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June resulted in several vacancies. While the outcome of the elections will have no effect on the stability of the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in the state, the challengers' sway will be tested.

In Karnataka, stakes are high for the ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JDS as the outcome in the byelections to two assembly constituencies that witnessed weeks of spirited campaigning would be known on Tuesday.

Counting of votes will be held in eight seats in Gujarat, four seats in Manipur and one seat in Haryana, all of which were with the Congress previously.

In Jharkhand, counting of votes will take place for Dumka and Bermo assembly seats on Tuesday. The votes will be counted in 18 rounds in Dumka and 17 rounds in Bermo seat in Bokaro district.

Follow live updates on by-poll results 2020:
 

10 November 2020, 08:22 AM

Counting of votes began in bypolls to 58 assembly seats in 11 states across the country. 

10 November 2020, 08:12 AM

A day before the announcement of the results for bye-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of rigging the elections in its favour. "The BJP has done 'dhandhli' (rigging), 'dhokha' (fraud) and whatever it could by (misusing) the administration. The government had made such an arrangement that the voters could not come out (to exercise their franchise)," he said. 

10 November 2020, 07:49 AM

Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am.

