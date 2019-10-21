close

Bypolls live update: Voting for 51 assembly seats, 2 Lok Sabha constituencies underway

The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Narendra Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 for a successive second term in office. The maximum numbers of seats going to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 - 07:33
The voting for the bypolls in 51 assembly constituencies in 17 states, apart from the two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar started on Monday morning. These come along with assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Narendra Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 for a successive second term in office. The polling for all these seats will start at 7 AM and will last till 6 PM. The votes will be counted on October 24.

Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. 

Here are the live updates:

21 October 2019, 07:28 AM

Uttar Pradesh: The maximum numbers of seats going to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats. These seats are Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar. The assembly bypolls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly. Ghosi assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Of the 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and Pratapgarh was represented by BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.

The maximum candidates, 13 each, are from Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur assembly constituencies, followed by 12 in Ghosi and 11 each in Gangoh, Pratapgarh and Balha (SC). Nine candidates each are in the fray in Govindnagar and Manikpur. Seven candidates each will contest the bypolls from Rampur, Iglas (SC) and Zaidpur (SC). Among, these Rampur bye-polls for the Rampur seat has seen the heated war of words between BJP leader Jaya Prada and her Lok Sabha elections rival Azam Khan.

Considered as a bastion of Samajwadi party and its senior leader Azam Khan, the seat got vacant after Khan elected to Lok Sabha from Rampur Parliamentary seat and now his wife Tanzim Fatima is SP candidate here in the bye-election. BJP has fielded Bharat Bhooshan from the seat and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held three rallies in his favour. SP chief Akhilesh also campaigned for Khan`s wife.

