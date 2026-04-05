CBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: How to download class 10 scorecard at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date Time Live: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be announced shortly for the lakhs of students who appeared in the board examinations conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

Although the board has not yet confirmed the CBSE 10th result 2026 date and time, several reports indicate that the results may be released in mid-April, with April 14 being considered a probable date. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit card details handy to ensure a smooth result-checking process.

Where can students check CBSE Class 10th result 2026?

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Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 will be able to check their scorecards through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

This year, around 25 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results after the exams concluded on March 11, 2026