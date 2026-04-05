CBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: How to download class 10 scorecard at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date Time Live: CBSE 10th result 2026 date and time will be announced soon on the official website at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. As per the reports, students can expect results around April 14, 2026
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CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date Time Live: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be announced shortly for the lakhs of students who appeared in the board examinations conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.
Although the board has not yet confirmed the CBSE 10th result 2026 date and time, several reports indicate that the results may be released in mid-April, with April 14 being considered a probable date. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit card details handy to ensure a smooth result-checking process.
Where can students check CBSE Class 10th result 2026?
Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 will be able to check their scorecards through the following official platforms:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
This year, around 25 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results after the exams concluded on March 11, 2026
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Where can I check the CBSE results online?
Results can be checked on:
- Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
- CBSE results portal: results.cbse.nic.in
- DigiLocker app: Provides official digital marksheets.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What if I forget my roll number?
You can contact your school or check your admit card to find your roll number.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Are the results accessible for differently-abled students?
Yes. CBSE portals and DigiLocker are designed to be accessible, and students can also request assistance through schools if needed.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How to check compartment/improvement exam results?
CBSE conducts compartment exams after the main results. Results are published on the same official portals. Students can check using their roll number and other credentials.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Are the results accessible for differently-abled students?
Yes. CBSE portals and DigiLocker are designed to be accessible, and students can also request assistance through schools if needed.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What if there is an error in my marks or personal details?
If there is any error in you marksheet, students can contact their school authorities immediately. Schools will guide you on filing a re-evaluation or correction request with CBSE.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Can I check the result via SMS or mobile app?
Yes. CBSE allows result checking via:
- SMS: Send CBSE10 <Roll Number> for Class 10 or CBSE12 <Roll Number> for Class 12 to the official number (number will be announced after result).
- UMANG app: Search for CBSE services to check results digitally.
- DigiLocker app: Official digital marksheet available for download.
CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: Details mentioned on the CBSE Class 10 scorecard
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Father’s and mother’s name
- School name and code
- Subject names and subject codes
- Marks obtained in each subject (theory and practical/internal)
- Total marks
- Grades (subject-wise and overall)
- Result status (Pass/Compartment)
- Division (if applicable)
- Qualifying status
- CBSE official seal and signature
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Keep admit card in hand to check results
Students are advised to keep their CBSE Admit Card 2026 handy while checking their results, as the login credentials will be required to access the marksheet.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Can I download my marksheet digitally?
Yes. Students can download official digital marksheets from DigiLocker, which are valid for all academic and official purposes.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What is the passing criteria for Class 10 and 12?
Class 10: Minimum 33% in each subject.
Class 12: Minimum 33% in each subject and overall.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Check Previous Years’ Pass Percentages
Take a look at the previous years’ pass percentages.
Year Class 10 Class 12
2025 93.66 88.39
2024 93.60% 87.98%
2023 93.12% 87.33%
2022 94.40% 92.71%
2021 99.04% 99.37%
2020 91.46% 88.78%
CBSE 10th 12th Result Date Live: CBSE Limits Second Board Exam For These Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not allow students who are absent in three or more subjects in the mandatory first board exam to appear for the second boards. The board has announced that students who miss exams for three or more subjects in the February attempt will not get a chance to improve their scores in the second board exam attempt. The board will also not allow students to split their attempts across the two cycles
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How many students appeared for the Class 10th board exam 2026?
Around 25 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results after the exams concluded on March 11, 2026
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How can I check my CBSE Class 10 result?
- Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the relevant result link (Class 10 or 12).
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
- Submit to view your marksheet.
- Download or print for reference.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Where can I check the CBSE results online?
Results can be checked on:
- Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
- CBSE results portal: results.cbse.nic.in
- DigiLocker app: Provides official digital marksheets.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How can I get a duplicate mark sheet if lost?
Students can apply through their school or request a duplicate via DigiLocker (if digital copy was previously issued). CBSE also provides a formal process for duplicate mark sheets online.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 result Digilocker
- Open DigiLocker app or website.
- Sign in/Register with mobile number or Aadhaar.
- Go to Issued Documents, select CBSE.
- Enter roll number and school details.
- View and download your digital marksheet.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Are the results accessible for differently-abled students?
Yes. CBSE portals and DigiLocker are designed to be accessible, and students can also request assistance through schools if needed.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Is the online result official?
The online marksheet is provisional. Original marksheets and certificates will be issued by the respective schools. The digital marksheet on DigiLocker is official and legally valid.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Can I check the result via SMS or mobile app?
Yes. CBSE allows result checking via:
SMS: Send CBSE10 <Roll Number> for Class 10 or CBSE12 <Roll Number> for Class 12 to the official number (number will be announced after result).
UMANG app: Search for CBSE services to check results digitally.
DigiLocker app: Official digital marksheet available for download.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What is the passing criteria for Class 10
In order to pass the 10th board exam 2026, students are required to attain atleast 33% in each subject to pass.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What if there is an error in my marks or personal details?
If there is any error in you marksheet, students can contact their school authorities immediately. Schools will guide you on filing a re-evaluation or correction request with CBSE.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Class 10 results may be announced on April 14 (tentative)
As per media reports, students can expect the results to be declared likely on April 14, 2026. As the class 10th examination is already concluded the board may prioritise releasing Class 10 results first to ensure students can make timely decisions regarding their academic
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What if I forget my roll number?
You can contact your school or check your admit card to find your roll number.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How can I check my CBSE Class 10 result?
- Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the relevant result link (Class 10 or 12).
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
- Submit to view your marksheet.
- Download or print for reference.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What details are required to check the result?
To check the CBSE Class 10th result students will need:
- Roll number
- School number
- Admit card ID
- Date of birth
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: Where can I check the CBSE results online?
Results can be checked on:
- Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
- CBSE results portal: results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: How many students appeared for Class 10th board exam 2026?
Around 25 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results after the exams concluded on March 11, 2026.
CBSE Class 10th Result Live: What Board said about Class 10 results in West Asia?
The results for Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination in West Asia will be based on the average of the best scores of students in papers they appeared for between February 17 and February 28, before the remaining exams from March 1 were cancelled due to the regional conflict the US-Israeli attack on Iran sparked.
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