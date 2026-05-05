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NewsIndiaCBSE 12th Result 2026 News Live Updates: Class 12 result to be announced next week at cbse.gov.in, check latest update
CBSE 12TH RESULT 2026 NEWS LIVE

CBSE 12th Result 2026 News Live Updates: Class 12 result to be announced next week at cbse.gov.in, check latest update

CBSE 12th Result 2026 News Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the CBSE class 12th result soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Source:
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CBSE 12th Result 2026 News Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE class 12th result soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. As per the media reports it is expected to be announced by the second week of May 2026. However, the official notification regarding the CBSE class 12 date and time 2026 will be announced by the board soon. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website as well as on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app.

To check the CBSE class 12th result, students will need their admit card, which will contain their login details like roll number and date of birth. Students must know the online marksheet released will be provisional in nature. The original CBSE class 12th result will be given to the students from their respective schools later. Along with this, students can also get their provisional marksheet from the DigiLocker website, which can be used for digital purposes.

Where to check CBSE class 12th result 2026?

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Students can check their results on the following website given below:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • digilocker.gov.in

What details are required to check the CBSE class 12 result?

To check the result, students will need their CBSE class 12 admit card, which will contain the following details like:

roll number

date of birth

admit card ID

For more updates, stay tuned here.

 

 

05 May 2026
10:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2026 News Live: When will CBSE announce the class 12 result?

As per the media reports, students can expect their CBSE class 12th result in the second week of May 2026. To be specified, the boards can release the intermediate results on May 11, 2026. However, any official confirmation regarding the date and time has not been given by the boards yet.

 

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