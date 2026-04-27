CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: How to check scorecard at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker and UMANG app
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the class 12 result anytime soon. As per the reports, students can expect thier CBSE class 12th scorecard by April 30, 2026.
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CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the class 12 result likely soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. As per the latest update, the CBSE 12 result can be announced by April 30, 2026. However, the official notification regarding the release of CBSE class 12 date and time is still awaited.
This year, the digital checking system has been introduced to improve accuracy and reduce delays caused by manual evaluation, which has led to a faster On-Screen Marking system. CBSE class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to April 10, 2026. It is believed that the results process in in final stage, and it can be released anytime soon on the official website as well as DigiLocker and UMANG app.
Where to check CBSE class 12th result 2026?
To check the CBSE board class 12th result, students need to have their admit card ready, which contains their roll number and date of birth. These are the official websites to check the results:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
Along with these official websites, students can also get access of their results via DigiLocker and UMANG app.
How to check CBSE class 12th result?
Once the CBSE Class 12th result is made available by the boards, students can check their scorecard using their login credentials. To check CBSE class 12 scorecard, students need to follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website — cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live: What is the expected result date?
According to various media reports, the results may be announced by April 30, 2026, based on the progress of evaluation and internal timelines. However, this date has not been officially confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students are advised to consider it as a tentative estimate rather than a final announcement.
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