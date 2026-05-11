CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Is class 12 result today at digilocker.gov.in? Check latest update
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 likely soon at cbse.gov.in
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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 shortly. Speculation around the result declaration intensified after DigiLocker activated a “CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon” banner, indicating that digital marksheets may soon be available for students.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result
More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations are currently awaiting the official announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets through official CBSE result portals as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
DigiLocker activates ‘Coming Soon’ notification
DigiLocker’s latest update has become a strong indication that the CBSE Class 12 results are in the final stages of processing. Similar DigiLocker notifications have appeared in previous years shortly before the official declaration of board results.
Official websites to check CBSE class 12 Result 2026
Students will be able to check their scores on the following official websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
Credentials required to check CBSE class 12th result
Students should keep the following details handy:
- Roll number
- School number
- Admit card ID
- Date of birth
How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result via DigiLocker
Students can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.
Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.
Step 3: Go to the “Education” or “CBSE” section.
Step 4: Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.
Step 5: Enter the roll number and required details.
Step 6: Submit the information to access the marksheet.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: When can students expect class 12 results?
Going by the pattern observed during the CBSE Class 10 result announcement, where DigiLocker displayed a “Coming Soon” banner a day before the declaration, students can expect the Class 12 results to be announced today. However, the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the result date and time.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: No Press conference for CBSE class 12 result 2026
CBSE will not hold a press conference for the announcement of the Class 12 Result 2026. After the results are declared, the board will directly upload the score details along with notifications regarding post-result activities on its official website.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Is the Online Marksheet Valid?
Yes, the digital marksheet available on DigiLocker is considered valid for admission and documentation purposes until original certificates are issued by schools.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: What login credentials are required to check the result?
Students may need:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth
These details are mentioned on the admit card.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Where can students check CBSE class 12 result 2026?
Students can access their results through the following official websites:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
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