CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Is class 12 result today at digilocker.gov.in? Check latest update

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 shortly. Speculation around the result declaration intensified after DigiLocker activated a “CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon” banner, indicating that digital marksheets may soon be available for students.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result

More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations are currently awaiting the official announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets through official CBSE result portals as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

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DigiLocker activates ‘Coming Soon’ notification

DigiLocker’s latest update has become a strong indication that the CBSE Class 12 results are in the final stages of processing. Similar DigiLocker notifications have appeared in previous years shortly before the official declaration of board results.

Official websites to check CBSE class 12 Result 2026

Students will be able to check their scores on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Credentials required to check CBSE class 12th result

Students should keep the following details handy:

Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Date of birth

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: Go to the “Education” or “CBSE” section.

Step 4: Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 5: Enter the roll number and required details.

Step 6: Submit the information to access the marksheet.