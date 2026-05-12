Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046681https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/cbse-12th-result-date-time-out-live-cbse-board-release-class-12th-result-at-digilocker-cbseresults-nic-in-cbse-gov-in-3046681.html
NewsIndiaCBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live : CBSE 12th Result may release today after 12pm at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12TH RESULT 2026 LIVE

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live : CBSE 12th Result may release today after 12pm at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the class 12th result anytime soon at the official website cbse.gov.in and also DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live
LIVE Blog

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the class 12th result anytime soon now. A major hint regarding the declaration of CBSE class 12 result is available on DigiLocker, as 'Coming soon' has been updated on the website. However, the CBSE Class 12 result link has not been activated yet. 

Also Read: When and where to check CBSE class 12th scorecard

Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest information on the DigiLocker website and app. The official website, however, does not mention any such result links. Once the CBSE results are out, students will be able to check their CBSE class 12 scorecard on the official website cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. and umang.gov.in. Along with these websites students can also check the CBSE class 12th result 2026 through SMS service and IVRS (via call).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to check CBSE class 12th result on DigiLocker?

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 through DigiLocker once the board activates the result link by following the steps give below:

  1. First, visit the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.
  2. Then, log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.
  3. New users will need to complete the sign-up process first.
  4. Now, go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section.
  5. Select Central Board of Secondary Education from the list of education boards.
  6. Then, click on “Class XII Marksheet 2026.”
  7. Enter details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
  8. Submit the information to view the digital marksheet.
  9. Download and save the result for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while accessing the result online.

 

12 May 2026
11:23 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What is APAAR ID

APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. It is a unique student identification number introduced by the Government of India under the Ministry of Education as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The APAAR ID is designed to create a digital academic identity for students across India, helping store and manage their educational records in one place.

11:16 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: DigiLocker update on X

10:55 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Boards to declare class 12 result today

As per the DigiLocker "Coming soon" hint, students can expect the Class 12 results today anytime. The Class 12th result link will be activated once the result is made out by the boards. Students must know that there will be no press conference for declaring the pass percentage, topper list and other statistics.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal government
Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal govt withdraws Z-plus security cover for Abhishek
Weather Update
Is North India heading for weather twist? Satellite images raise warning
Madhya Pradesh land scam
Coincidence or scam? 50 officers in MP's Bhopal engage in 'land corruption'
Tim David
IPL takes strong action against RCB star Tim David for using 'obscene gesture'
PM Modi foreign visit
PM Modi to visit UAE and four other nations to strengthen bilateral ties
CSK
Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL: Urvil Patel to MS Dhoni; check list
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu’s bold claim: Pak running shadow campaign to destroy US-Israel ties
PM Modi
'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM on destination weddings abroad
Sujit Bose
ED arrests TMC leader & ex WB Minister Sujit in Municipality Recruitment scam
US President Donald Trump
‘That piece of garbage they sent us…’: Says Trump on negotiations with Iran