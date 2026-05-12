CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live : CBSE 12th Result may release today after 12pm at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the class 12th result anytime soon now. A major hint regarding the declaration of CBSE class 12 result is available on DigiLocker, as 'Coming soon' has been updated on the website. However, the CBSE Class 12 result link has not been activated yet.

Also Read: When and where to check CBSE class 12th scorecard

Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest information on the DigiLocker website and app. The official website, however, does not mention any such result links. Once the CBSE results are out, students will be able to check their CBSE class 12 scorecard on the official website cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. and umang.gov.in. Along with these websites students can also check the CBSE class 12th result 2026 through SMS service and IVRS (via call).

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How to check CBSE class 12th result on DigiLocker?

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 through DigiLocker once the board activates the result link by following the steps give below:

First, visit the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app. Then, log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account. New users will need to complete the sign-up process first. Now, go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section. Select Central Board of Secondary Education from the list of education boards. Then, click on “Class XII Marksheet 2026.” Enter details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Submit the information to view the digital marksheet. Download and save the result for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while accessing the result online.