CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live : CBSE 12th Result may release today after 12pm at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the class 12th result anytime soon at the official website cbse.gov.in and also DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the class 12th result anytime soon now. A major hint regarding the declaration of CBSE class 12 result is available on DigiLocker, as 'Coming soon' has been updated on the website. However, the CBSE Class 12 result link has not been activated yet.
Also Read: When and where to check CBSE class 12th scorecard
Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest information on the DigiLocker website and app. The official website, however, does not mention any such result links. Once the CBSE results are out, students will be able to check their CBSE class 12 scorecard on the official website cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. and umang.gov.in. Along with these websites students can also check the CBSE class 12th result 2026 through SMS service and IVRS (via call).
How to check CBSE class 12th result on DigiLocker?
Students can access their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 through DigiLocker once the board activates the result link by following the steps give below:
- First, visit the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.
- Then, log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.
- New users will need to complete the sign-up process first.
- Now, go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section.
- Select Central Board of Secondary Education from the list of education boards.
- Then, click on “Class XII Marksheet 2026.”
- Enter details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
- Submit the information to view the digital marksheet.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while accessing the result online.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What is APAAR ID
APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. It is a unique student identification number introduced by the Government of India under the Ministry of Education as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The APAAR ID is designed to create a digital academic identity for students across India, helping store and manage their educational records in one place.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: DigiLocker update on X
CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker!
Students without an APAAR ID can easily create their DigiLocker account before result day by following a few simple steps.
Visit: https://t.co/VNwLnmcQlL
Click on “Get Started”
Enter your details and Access Code… pic.twitter.com/3Kktj8lfDJ
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 11, 2026
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Boards to declare class 12 result today
As per the DigiLocker "Coming soon" hint, students can expect the Class 12 results today anytime. The Class 12th result link will be activated once the result is made out by the boards. Students must know that there will be no press conference for declaring the pass percentage, topper list and other statistics.
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