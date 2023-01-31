topStoriesenglish2567730
NewsIndia
CBSE ADMIT CARD 2023

LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Admit Card 2023: Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets to be RELEASED SOON at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 admit cards will be released soon on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, scroll down for all the live and latest updates

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 07:00 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Admit Card 2023: Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets to be RELEASED SOON at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here
LIVE Blog

CBSE Board Admit Card 2023 Live: The admission cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 are anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Beginning on February 15, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be administered. The Class 12 board examinations will end on April 5, 2023, while the Class 10 exams will end on March 21. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admission cards will be available for download on the official website, cbse.gov.in, when they are available to students sitting for the 2023 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards will be downloaded by the school administration via the school login before being distributed to the students. It is essential for candidates to double-check all the information on their CBSE 10th and 12th grade admit cards.

The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on CBSE Admit Card 2023

31 January 2023
18:54 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Live Updates: Dates 

CBSE Class 10 or Secondary exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

18:02 PM

CBSE Board exams 2023: Exam day guidelines

On Class 10, 12 board exam admit cards, CBSE will give instructions to students for board exams. Students need to read it carefully and follow it during exams.

16:28 PM

CBSE 2023 admit card Live Updates: Here's How to Download

- Go to the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in 

- On the CBSE home page, click on the 'Main website' tab 

- CBSE academic website will open 

- Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam admit card -- Class 10 or Class 12 

- On the next window, insert credentials 

- CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 admit card pdf will appear on the screen 

- Download the CBSE 2023 admit card

16:09 PM

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Once This Year

This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID.

15:04 PM

CBSE Board 2023 Live Updates: Exam Timings

The CBSE examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

14:17 PM

CBSE 2023 Live Updates: Details on the admit card

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects appearing

Schedule of Exam

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam Centre Name and Address 

Instructions to be followed by candidates

13:47 PM

CBSE Board exam 2023 Live Updates: Practical exams underway 

CBSE class 10th and class 12th practical examinations are underway the examination will continue till February 14.

13:26 PM

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Live Updates: Important dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022

Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022

Result is expected by Feb 3, 2023

13:25 PM

CBSE Board exam Live Updates: 40 % question will be competency based

At least 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.

 

13:24 PM

CBSE Exam 2023 Live Updates: Date sheet revised

As per the revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023, have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022, of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022

13:23 PM

CBSE admit card 2023 Live Updates: Steps to download

Go to cbse.nic.in.

Go to the main website.

Open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked details.

Submit and download the admit card.

13:21 PM

CBSE board exam 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date

Both Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15. CBSE will soon issue admit cards on cbse.nic.in. 

CBSE Admit Card 2023admit card 2023 cbseadmit card cbse class 10cbse class 12 admit cardclass 12 admit card 2023admit card cbse class 10 2023cbse admit card downloadcbse.nic.in admit cardcbse private candidate admit cardcbsegov.in 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires