LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Admit Card 2023: Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets to be RELEASED SOON at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Admit Card 2023 Live: The admission cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 are anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Beginning on February 15, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be administered. The Class 12 board examinations will end on April 5, 2023, while the Class 10 exams will end on March 21. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admission cards will be available for download on the official website, cbse.gov.in, when they are available to students sitting for the 2023 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards will be downloaded by the school administration via the school login before being distributed to the students. It is essential for candidates to double-check all the information on their CBSE 10th and 12th grade admit cards.
The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.
CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Live Updates: Dates
CBSE Class 10 or Secondary exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
CBSE Board exams 2023: Exam day guidelines
On Class 10, 12 board exam admit cards, CBSE will give instructions to students for board exams. Students need to read it carefully and follow it during exams.
CBSE 2023 admit card Live Updates: Here's How to Download
- Go to the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
- On the CBSE home page, click on the 'Main website' tab
- CBSE academic website will open
- Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam admit card -- Class 10 or Class 12
- On the next window, insert credentials
- CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 admit card pdf will appear on the screen
- Download the CBSE 2023 admit card
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Once This Year
This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID.
CBSE Board 2023 Live Updates: Exam Timings
The CBSE examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
CBSE 2023 Live Updates: Details on the admit card
Candidate Name and Roll Number
Name of Examination
Subjects appearing
Schedule of Exam
Reporting time to exam centre
Exam Centre Name and Address
Instructions to be followed by candidates
CBSE Board exam 2023 Live Updates: Practical exams underway
CBSE class 10th and class 12th practical examinations are underway the examination will continue till February 14.
CBSE Board exam Live Updates: 40 % question will be competency based
At least 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.
CBSE Exam 2023 Live Updates: Date sheet revised
As per the revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023, have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022, of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022
CBSE admit card 2023 Live Updates: Steps to download
Go to cbse.nic.in.
Go to the main website.
Open the admit card download link.
Enter the asked details.
Submit and download the admit card.
CBSE board exam 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date
Both Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15. CBSE will soon issue admit cards on cbse.nic.in.
