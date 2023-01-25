LIVE Updates | CBSE Board 2023 (SOON): Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards to be OUT SHORTLY at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Admit Card 2023 Live: The admission cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 are anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Beginning on February 15, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be administered. The Class 12 board examinations will end on April 5, 2023, while the Class 10 exams will end on March 21. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admission cards will be available for download on the official website, cbse.gov.in, when they are available to students sitting for the 2023 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards will be downloaded by the school administration via the school login before being distributed to the students. It is essential for candidates to double-check all the information on their CBSE 10th and 12th grade admit cards.

Earlier, the CBSE revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023, have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022, of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022. It must be noted that the CBSE 2023 Exam Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 entrance exam.