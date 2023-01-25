LIVE Updates | CBSE Board 2023 (SOON): Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards to be OUT SHORTLY at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here
CBSE will be conducting the Board examinations for the 10th and 12th students from February 15, 2023. The CBSE examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
CBSE Board Admit Card 2023 Live: The admission cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 are anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Beginning on February 15, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be administered. The Class 12 board examinations will end on April 5, 2023, while the Class 10 exams will end on March 21. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admission cards will be available for download on the official website, cbse.gov.in, when they are available to students sitting for the 2023 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards will be downloaded by the school administration via the school login before being distributed to the students. It is essential for candidates to double-check all the information on their CBSE 10th and 12th grade admit cards.
Earlier, the CBSE revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023, have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022, of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022. It must be noted that the CBSE 2023 Exam Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 entrance exam.
CBSE Board exam Live Updates: 40 % question will be competency based
At least 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.
CBSE Exam 2023 Live Updates: Date sheet revised
As per the revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023, have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022, of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022
CBSE Board 2023 Live Updates: Exam Timings
The CBSE examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
CBSE 2023 admit card Live Updates: Steps to download
- Go to the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
- On the CBSE home page, click on the 'Main website' tab
- CBSE academic website will open
- Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam admit card -- Class 10 or Class 12
- On the next window, insert credentials
- CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 admit card pdf will appear on the screen
- Download the CBSE 2023 admit card
CBSE 2023 Live Updates: Details on the admit card
Candidate Name and Roll Number
Name of Examination
Subjects appearing
Schedule of Exam
Reporting time to exam centre
Exam Centre Name and Address
Instructions to be followed by candidates
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: SHORTLY
CBSE 10th and 12th admit cards will be released soon as exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.
CBSE board exam 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date
Both Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15. CBSE will soon issue admit cards on cbse.nic.in.
