CBSE 12th CLass Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Check CBSE 12th board result at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here
CBSE CLass 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check CBSE 12th board result at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here.
CBSE CLass 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by the next week of July. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in.
CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced.
CBSE Exam Result: Release date
As there are speculations all around about declaration of CBSE result, there is no such confirmation by the board regarding CBSE result declaration date and the students are getting upset about it
CBSE Result 2022: IVRS System
Once announced, students can also get their CBSE class 12 result through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Students will have to call on phone numbers provided by the CBSE and mention their roll number and date of birth.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct link
After the CBSE Board result 2022 is declared, the direct link to download the result would be activated soon on the official website.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result: Official Update Awaited
Students should note that there is no official confirmation yet from the board's side on the CBSE results for class 10 and class 12.
CBSE Result 2022: Term wise weightage
The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be based on the examination of two terms. The weightage for Term 1 would be 30% and for Term 2, it would be 70%.
CBSE 10th board result 2022 date: Last year statistics
- Total students: 21,50,608
- Boys pass percentage: 98.89%
- Girls pass percentage: 99.24%
- Overall pass percentage: 99.04%
CBSE class 10th and 12th result will be available on DigiLocker
Apart from the official website the CBSE class 10th and 12th result will be available on DigiLocker.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Result Date Of Previous Years
2021-July 30
2020-July 13
2019-May 2
2018-May 26
2017-May 28
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Credentials Required To Check
Students can check their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 by using the following details
Roll number
Date of birth
CBSE results 2022: Passing Marks
Subjects without practical: 33%
Subjects with practical: (33% in practical, 33% in theory)
CBSE Result 2022: How To Check On DigiLocker App
The CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecards will be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Board results: Impact on Kerala plus one registration
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here is how to check the result
- Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in
- Click on the 'CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022' link
- Enter the log-in details like roll number and date of birth
- Submit it and the CBSE result 2022 will be displayed
- Check and download it for future use.
CBSE 10th and 12th result: Websites to check your result
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th and 12th result: 35 lakh students awaiting results
More than 35 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the 2022 CBSE 10th and 12th class results.
CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check your result
CBSE's result website is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their scores on results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, etc.
CBSE Board results 2022: Date
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students by next week.
