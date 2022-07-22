CBSE CLass 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by the next week of July. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced.