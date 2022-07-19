CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time soon. As per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th result will be declared by the end of July 2022. Earlier, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra said that there is no delay in the CBSE Class 10, 12 results and it will be declared on time. He further informed that CBSE exams were going on till 15th June. After that, the whole checking and evaluation process takes 45 days. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 result is expected to be released by July 30 or July 31 and Class 10 result 2022 is expected to be released earlier. However, there is no official confirmation from the board authorities yet. CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.