NewsIndia
CBSE BOARD RESULTS 2022

CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out anytime at cbseresults.nic.in: check date, timings, marking scheme and more here

CBSE is likely to release the Class 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time soon. As per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th result will be declared by the end of July 2022 scroll down to know about marking scheme and more

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:34 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out anytime at cbseresults.nic.in: check date, timings, marking scheme and more here
LIVE Blog

CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time soon. As per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th result will be declared by the end of July 2022. Earlier, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra said that there is no delay in the CBSE Class 10, 12 results and it will be declared on time.  He further informed that CBSE exams were going on till 15th June. After that, the whole checking and evaluation process takes 45 days. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 result is expected to be released by July 30 or July 31 and Class 10 result 2022 is expected to be released earlier. However, there is no official confirmation from the board authorities yet. CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.

19 July 2022
14:33 PM

CBSE Result 2022: Websites to check result

1. cbseresults.nic.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE board Results 2022cbse 10th result 202210th cbse resultCBSE 10th Resultcbse result datecbse 2022 result dateclass 10 cbse result 2022class 10 cbse resultresult class 10 cbse 2022cbse 12h result 2022CBSE 12th Resultcbse 12 result 2022cbse class 12 result 2022cbse class 12 resultclass 10th result 2022 cbsecbse 10th result 2022 latest update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'