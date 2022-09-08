CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: CBSE Compartment class 10th result expected TODAY on cbseresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Compartment class 10th results expected to be OUT today, scroll down for latest updates.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 would be released soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE 10th Compartment Results will probably be made public today. Results of the Class 12 compartment test have already been made public by the board. After they are announced, CBSE Results will be made available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not yet made an official date and timing for the CBSE 10th Result announcement. The Class 10 compartment results will also be made public soon, according to sources.
Exams for Class 10, Class 12, and Compartment 2022 were administered by CBSE from August 24 to August 29. Students who failed a subject or required a retake were allowed to show up for that subject (or subjects) in the compartment results. Results for Class 12 were released yesterday at 12:00. The results for Class 10 should be announced at the same time today.
Students who fail the compartment exam can apply as private candidates to retake the subject in the regular board exams the following year. The CBSE has announced that the Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams for 2023 will be held in March or April of that year, following the old pattern, and the term-by-term approach will not be used.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Result site: results.cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 compartment exam results.
Step 3: Enter the details - roll number, school number and date of birth, and log in.
Step 4: Check your CBSE compartment exam scorecard.
Step 5: Save a copy of your CBSE 10 Compartment result for future use.
CBSE board exam 2023
CBSE will hold only one board exam in 2023 and it will begin in February. Date sheet will be released later.
CBSE Compartment Results
CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022 was declared on 7 September, CBSE compartment Class 10th results expected TODAY
CBSE Results 2022: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 exams was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%.
CBSE Compartment Results 2022: Exam date
CBSE Class 10th compartment exam date: August 23 to August 29
