CBSE Board Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: CBSE Compartment class 10th result expected TODAY on cbseresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 would be released soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE 10th Compartment Results will probably be made public today. Results of the Class 12 compartment test have already been made public by the board. After they are announced, CBSE Results will be made available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not yet made an official date and timing for the CBSE 10th Result announcement. The Class 10 compartment results will also be made public soon, according to sources.

Exams for Class 10, Class 12, and Compartment 2022 were administered by CBSE from August 24 to August 29. Students who failed a subject or required a retake were allowed to show up for that subject (or subjects) in the compartment results. Results for Class 12 were released yesterday at 12:00. The results for Class 10 should be announced at the same time today.

Students who fail the compartment exam can apply as private candidates to retake the subject in the regular board exams the following year. The CBSE has announced that the Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams for 2023 will be held in March or April of that year, following the old pattern, and the term-by-term approach will not be used.