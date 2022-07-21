CBSE Board Result DATE 2022 LIVE Updates: CBSE class 10th, 12th results to be RELEASED soon at cbseresults.nic.in- Check date, time, final result calculation and more here
CBSE is expected to declare the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by the next week of July, follow the live blog for the latest updates here.
CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by the next week of July. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in.
CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced.
CBSE 10th and 12th result: Websites to check your result
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th and 12th result: 35 lakh students awaiting results
More than 35 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the 2022 CBSE 10th and 12th class results.
CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check your result
CBSE's result website is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their scores on results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, etc.
CBSE Board results 2022: Date
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students by next week.
