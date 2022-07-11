CBSE Board Results Date 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Board expected to declare Cbse class 10th, 12th results on THIS Date, amid students protest on final result marking scheme
The cbse board result is likely to be declared in July last week amid students protest on final result marking scheme. Once declared students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in.
Trending Photos
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 LIVE: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board results 2022, students on twitter are demanding cbse to accept best of either term result as the final result calculation method by trending #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms on Twitter. Cbse still has not made it clear which final result marking scheme they will opt for. According to media reports the result is likely to be declared in July last week. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. Once declared students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in.
For the first time in the history of CBSE, class 10 and class 12 were divided into two terms. the syllabus was bifurcated into two halves. The first half of the syllabus was asked in term 1 and the second half in term 2. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since last year the board had to declare results without exams, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.
Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CBSE Board Results 2022
CBSE Board Result 2022: Students' performance in Internal and practicals
According to CBSE's official communication, the results will include students' performance in internals and practicals as well as their term 1 and term 2 marks. However, the board did not specify how much weightage each term will receive.
CBSE Board Results 2022: CBSE Either Term Protest
Past two years were very crucial for board batch students of 2021-22 as they had to study everything by themselves without quality guidance. Depression and anxiety is growing amongst them. #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/zd6LUG2E6x
— AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) July 7, 2022
CBSE Board Results 2022: Syllabus of both terms
The first half of the syllabus was covered in term 1, while the second half was covered in term 2. Term 1 exams were MCQ-based, while term 2 exams were subjective. Because the board had to declare results without exams last year, the Board decided to schedule one exam prior to the usual exam season.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Syllabus bifurcated into two halves
For the first time in CBSE history, classes 10 and 12 were divided into two terms. The syllabus was divided into two parts.
CBSE Board results 2022: Students protest on Twitter
Students on Twitter are demanding that CBSE accept the best of either term result as the final result calculation method ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board results 2022 by trending #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms.
Cbse Board Results 2022: How to download CBSE Result 2022 online
Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab.
Step 3: Click on the link available for CBSE 10th Result 2022 or CBSE 12th Results 2022
Step 4: Enter your login credentials as roll number, date of birth and submit.
Step 5: Your CBSE Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take out a printed copy of your marks and save it for future use.
CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: Number of students waiting
The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 exams for 2022 were held from April 26 to June 15. Nearly 35 lakh students took part in this year's examinations. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Websites to Check Term 2 Result 2022
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
More Stories