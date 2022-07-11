CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 LIVE: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board results 2022, students on twitter are demanding cbse to accept best of either term result as the final result calculation method by trending #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms on Twitter. Cbse still has not made it clear which final result marking scheme they will opt for. According to media reports the result is likely to be declared in July last week. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. Once declared students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in.

For the first time in the history of CBSE, class 10 and class 12 were divided into two terms. the syllabus was bifurcated into two halves. The first half of the syllabus was asked in term 1 and the second half in term 2. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since last year the board had to declare results without exams, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.

Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.