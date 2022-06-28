NewsIndia
CBSE RESULT 2022

CBSE Board Results Date Announcement 2022 LIVE Update: CBSE sends important circular to schools for Class 10th & 12th term 2 results at cbseresults.nic.in- Check details

CBSE is expected to release the class 10th and 12th board results at cbseresults.nic.in in the month of July, scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

LIVE Blog

CBSE Board Result 2022: CBSE students all across India are eagerly waiting for their CBSE term 2 results 2022 as most state boards are declaring their class 12th results and class 10th board results.  CBSE is expected to release the class 10th and 12th board results in the month of July. Reliable sources have said that students can expect their CBSE Class 10th results in the 1st week of July while CBSE class 12 results are expected at the end of the 3rd week of July. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the CBSE Results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th.

ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022 BIG Update: CBSE term 2 results for Class 10 & 12 likely on THIS DATE- Check

“Evaluation process for CBSE 12th is also almost complete, it is possible that CBSE might put 10th result on hold to process 12th results first and release both results around same time.” a CBSE official told a leading portal. Quoting a source close to the board, Times Now reported that CBSE 10th result might be delayed till July 15 to speed up CBSE Class 12 results. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & LIVE updates on CBSE Results 2022

28 June 2022
16:35 PM

CBSE Result 2022: Websites to Check CBSE Term Class 10th, 12th term 2 Result

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
16:21 PM

CBSE Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th scorecard

The board will declare final result on an average of Term 1, Term 2 and an internal assessment.

16:19 PM

CBSE 10th results, 12 results 2022

For CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get single combined mark sheet.

16:17 PM

CBSE Board Results 2022: 10th, 12th term 2 results updates

Quoting a source close to the board, Times Now reported that CBSE 10th result might be delayed till July 15 to speed up CBSE Class 12 results.

16:16 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022

CBSE has issued an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the results.

16:14 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE updates

The CBSE has asked the school heads and authorities/ communication person, to be available at all time for ‘any information it might need’.

