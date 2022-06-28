CBSE Board Result 2022: CBSE students all across India are eagerly waiting for their CBSE term 2 results 2022 as most state boards are declaring their class 12th results and class 10th board results. CBSE is expected to release the class 10th and 12th board results in the month of July. Reliable sources have said that students can expect their CBSE Class 10th results in the 1st week of July while CBSE class 12 results are expected at the end of the 3rd week of July. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the CBSE Results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th.

“Evaluation process for CBSE 12th is also almost complete, it is possible that CBSE might put 10th result on hold to process 12th results first and release both results around same time.” a CBSE official told a leading portal. Quoting a source close to the board, Times Now reported that CBSE 10th result might be delayed till July 15 to speed up CBSE Class 12 results.

