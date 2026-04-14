CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Are Class 10th results releasing today? Check details here
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: According to the latest update available on DigiLocker, the CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be declared first. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification available on the official website.
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CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 shortly. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.
According to the latest update available on DigiLocker, the CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be declared first. The Class 12 results will be announced soon after, following the usual trend observed in previous years. Students are advised to keep checking official platforms regularly for timely updates.
Where to Check CBSE Result 2026
Students can access their results through multiple platforms for convenience:
- Official websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- DigiLocker platform
- UMANG mobile application
Candidates will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to log in and download their scorecards.
The CBSE ensures a thorough and transparent result preparation process. The final results are compiled only after several stages, including:
- Evaluation of answer sheets by examiners
- Moderation of marks to maintain uniformity
- Multi-level verification to eliminate errors
- Performance Data and Analysis
Along with the results, CBSE will also release comprehensive performance data, which includes statistics based on schools, regions, and subject groups. This data provides insights into overall student performance and helps maintain consistency and fairness across the evaluation system.
Students are advised to rely only on official sources for updates and keep their login credentials ready to avoid any last-minute issues while checking their results.
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CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live: Early release window gains momentum after DigiLocker update
The latest update has shifted expectations towards an earlier announcement window. While exact dates remain unconfirmed, the “soon” indication suggests results could be declared earlier than previously anticipated.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live: Last Years' Gender-Wise Percentage
Students can check the gender-wise statistics of last year from below:
Girls: 95%
Boys: 92.63%
Transgender: 95%
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live: Grading System
Below is the grading system that CBSE uses to assign grades to students according to their marks:
A1: 91 – 100
A2: 81 – 90
B1: 71 – 80
B2: 61 – 70
C1: 51 – 60
C2: 41 – 50
D: 31 – 40
E1: 21 – 30
E2: 0 – 20
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live: No confirmation despite claims of same-day release
Although reports are suggesting that results may be declared today, CBSE has not made any official statement. The result date will only be confirmed through authorised channels, and until then, such claims remain unverified.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live: Will results come today amid growing reports?
Reports claiming a result release today have surfaced, but there is no confirmation from CBSE. The board generally announces the date in advance, and no such update has been issued so far, leaving the timeline unverified.
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